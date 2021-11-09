Tulane holds on for 70-67 win over SE Louisiana

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 11:30 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 28 points and Tulane held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Cook shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Forbes had 11 points for Tulane. Tylan Pope added 11 points and 13 rebounds. DeVon Baker had 10 points.

Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Lions. Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points, and Jalyn Hinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

