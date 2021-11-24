Tulane meets Valpo in Bahamas

Tulane (2-3) vs. Valparaiso (1-4)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Valparaiso are set to clash in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Valparaiso lost 64-61 to Coastal Carolina in its most recent game, while Tulane came up short in a 68-67 game against Toledo in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier, Kevion Taylor and Trevor Anderson have combined to account for 55 percent of all Beacons scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Cook has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 42 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes has made 37.5 percent of his 40 3-point attempts this season, and is 15 for 40 over the last five games. For Valparaiso, Taylor has connected on 40.6 percent of his 32 attempts from deep and is 9 for 20 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Beacons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Green Wave. Valparaiso has 28 assists on 70 field goals (40 percent) over its past three outings while Tulane has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Valparaiso has averaged 66 points per game over its last five games. The Beacons are giving up 70.2 points per game over that stretch.

