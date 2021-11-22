Tyler Wade traded from New York Yankees to Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — Speedy utility player Tyler Wade was traded from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday for a player to be named or cash.

Wade was designated for assignment Friday when the Yankees needed roster spots to protect prospects ahead of the winter meeting draft.

The speedy 26-year-old infielder and outfielder hit .268 (34 for 127) with five doubles, one triple, five RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 103 games last season.

He has a .212 batting average (92 for 433) with six homers and 33 RBIs over parts of five big league seasons.

