UAB 102, UNC-Asheville 77

UNC-ASHEVILLE (0-0)
Marable 3-4 0-2 6, Pember 4-9 3-4 14, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Stephney 1-6 1-2 4, Thorpe 7-13 1-3 16, Battle 3-6 1-1 7, Jude 1-4 0-0 2, Kimble 2-3 3-3 9, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Hairston 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 1-2 4-4 7. Totals 27-57 13-19 77.
UAB (0-0)
Buffen 4-9 3-4 11, Jemison 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson 8-14 3-3 19, Lovan 4-6 5-6 13, Walker 8-11 0-3 19, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 1-2 0-0 2, Ertel 5-7 2-2 13, LeBlanc 3-3 2-3 8, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-4 1-2 4, Locure 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-71 16-23 102.
Halftime_UAB 44-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 10-18 (Pember 3-5, Kimble 2-2, Jones 2-5, Lawson 1-2, Stephney 1-2, Thorpe 1-2), UAB 6-16 (Walker 3-4, Ertel 1-1, Brown 1-2, Locure 1-2, Buffen 0-1, Tate 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 26 (Marable 5), UAB 36 (Buffen, Jemison, LeBlanc 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 13 (Thorpe 4), UAB 13 (Walker 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 13, UAB 19. A_2,923 (8,508).
