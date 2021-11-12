UAB 85, Morehead St. 71

MOREHEAD ST. (0-2)
Broome 8-14 4-6 20, Cooper 2-8 2-2 6, Hollowell 4-8 2-2 13, Potter 4-9 5-7 15, Wolfe 3-3 2-2 9, Thelwell 1-5 2-3 4, Sebree 1-1 2-4 4, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0, Redding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 19-26 71.
UAB (2-0)
Buffen 3-4 1-2 7, Jemison 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 6-12 3-3 15, Lovan 5-9 0-1 10, Walker 7-13 4-4 23, LeBlanc 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Ertel 2-5 0-0 4, Locure 1-3 1-4 3, Johnson 3-4 0-0 9, Diedhiou 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-14 85.
Halftime_UAB 46-23. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 6-19 (Hollowell 3-6, Potter 2-7, Wolfe 1-1, Cooper 0-2, Thelwell 0-3), UAB 10-25 (Walker 5-8, Johnson 3-4, Brown 2-4, Lovan 0-1, Locure 0-2, Ertel 0-3, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_Buffen, Jemison. Rebounds_Morehead St. 34 (Broome 12), UAB 18 (Buffen 4). Assists_Morehead St. 13 (Potter 5), UAB 20 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 17, UAB 24. A_2,829 (8,508).
