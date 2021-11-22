UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

N. ILLINOIS (1-4)

Osten 0-0 2-6 2, Crump 0-3 0-1 0, Hankerson 3-11 1-2 10, Hunter 3-7 0-0 8, Thornton 5-8 2-2 15, Kueth 4-9 0-0 12, Okanu 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 2-2 2, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Myrick 1-1 1-6 3, Manuel 1-3 3-3 6. Totals 18-52 11-22 60.

UALR (4-2)

Gordon 5-12 6-7 16, Maric 7-9 0-2 15, Andric 0-8 0-0 0, Palermo 2-5 1-2 6, Stulic 2-3 1-2 7, Smith 1-2 6-8 8, Besovic 0-3 0-0 0, Lukic 3-7 4-4 11, Osawe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 22-55 18-25 67.

Halftime_UALR 34-18. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 13-31 (Kueth 4-8, Thornton 3-3, Hankerson 3-8, Hunter 2-5, Manuel 1-3, Russell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Crump 0-2), UALR 5-12 (Stulic 2-3, Maric 1-1, Palermo 1-1, Lukic 1-3, Andric 0-2, Osawe 0-2). Fouled Out_Russell. Rebounds_N. Illinois 30 (Okanu 7), UALR 40 (Gordon 9). Assists_N. Illinois 12 (Thornton 4), UALR 15 (Gordon, Maric, Andric, Smith, Besovic, Lukic, Osawe 2). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 24, UALR 18. A_180 (5,800).

