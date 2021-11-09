Trending:
UALR 69, S. Illinois 66

November 9, 2021 8:23 pm
S. ILLINOIS (0-0)

Domask 4-14 2-2 13, Filewich 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 7-12 4-4 21, Verplancken 3-7 2-2 11, Harvey 1-5 0-0 3, Coupet 3-6 0-0 7, D’Avanzo 3-3 0-0 6, Muila 1-1 0-0 2, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 9-10 66.

UALR (0-0)

Gordon 6-14 0-2 12, Maric 2-7 7-10 11, Evans 6-11 1-1 13, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Stulic 5-8 3-3 15, Lukic 3-7 2-2 8, White 0-3 0-0 0, Andric 2-2 0-0 4, Besovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-18 69.

Halftime_S. Illinois 37-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 11-30 (Verplancken 3-5, Jones 3-8, Domask 3-9, Coupet 1-4, Harvey 1-4), UALR 2-15 (Stulic 2-4, Gordon 0-1, Maric 0-1, White 0-2, Smith 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Fouled Out_Filewich. Rebounds_S. Illinois 34 (Domask, Jones, Harvey, D’Avanzo 5), UALR 22 (Maric 7). Assists_S. Illinois 14 (Domask 4), UALR 12 (Maric 7). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 19, UALR 11.

