UC Davis 72, Utah St. 69

UC DAVIS (0-0)
Anigwe 5-6 4-5 14, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Fuller 2-10 4-4 8, Manjon 4-10 3-4 12, Pepper 5-15 5-6 16, Milling 4-8 0-0 11, McGill 1-3 3-4 6, DeBruhl 0-4 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 1-2 1, Borra 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 23-58 20-27 72.
UTAH ST. (0-0)
Bean 5-10 5-6 16, Horvath 7-14 3-7 19, Eytle-Rock 2-9 4-6 8, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, Miller 3-9 0-0 8, Ashworth 1-8 2-2 5, Dorius 1-1 3-7 5, Shulga 0-3 0-0 0, Hamoda 0-0 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 17-28 69.
Halftime_UC Davis 40-35. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-21 (Milling 3-5, Manjon 1-2, McGill 1-3, Pepper 1-5, Anigwe 0-1, DeBruhl 0-2, Fuller 0-3), Utah St. 8-30 (Jones 2-4, Horvath 2-6, Miller 2-7, Bean 1-3, Ashworth 1-6, Eytle-Rock 0-2, Shulga 0-2). Fouled Out_Anigwe, Adebayo. Rebounds_UC Davis 40 (Fuller 9), Utah St. 39 (Bean 13). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Pepper 5), Utah St. 17 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_UC Davis 24, Utah St. 21.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments