UC Davis 84, E. Washington 76

E. WASHINGTON (0-2)
Acliese 5-15 9-12 22, Allegri 2-8 0-0 5, Price 2-12 5-8 11, Rouse 0-1 0-0 0, Venters 6-13 4-5 18, Bergersen 3-10 7-9 13, Landdeck 0-3 0-0 0, George 3-3 1-2 7, Elkugia 0-1 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 26-36 76.
UC DAVIS (2-0)
Anigwe 6-8 7-10 19, Adebayo 1-5 2-3 4, Fuller 3-9 2-2 9, Manjon 7-16 0-2 17, Pepper 6-9 2-2 15, Milling 1-5 3-5 6, McGill 2-6 2-3 6, Murphy 3-7 1-2 7, DeBruhl 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-67 20-31 84.
Halftime_UC Davis 42-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 8-25 (Acliese 3-5, Venters 2-4, Price 2-5, Allegri 1-4, Elkugia 0-1, Landdeck 0-2, Bergersen 0-4), UC Davis 6-26 (Manjon 3-6, Pepper 1-1, Milling 1-5, Fuller 1-6, Murphy 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, DeBruhl 0-2, Adebayo 0-3). Fouled Out_Anigwe, Fuller. Rebounds_E. Washington 47 (Price 12), UC Davis 37 (Anigwe 12). Assists_E. Washington 11 (Bergersen 7), UC Davis 12 (DeBruhl 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 22, UC Davis 29. A_950 (7,600).
