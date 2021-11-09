UC San Diego 80, California 67

UC SAN DIEGO (0-0)
Gray 3-7 2-2 10, Rocak 8-13 11-15 27, Killingsworth 2-4 0-0 5, Pope 5-8 4-5 18, Roquemore 2-7 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 2-4 5-6 9, Rasheed 1-1 0-0 2, Kosakowski 1-2 0-0 3, DeGraaf 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 22-28 80.
CALIFORNIA (0-0)
Anticevich 2-10 0-0 4, Kelly 7-13 3-4 17, Kuany 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 4-8 2-6 10, Shepherd 9-20 5-9 27, Hyder 0-2 2-3 2, Alajiki 1-2 0-0 3, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0, Thiemann 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 14-24 67.
Halftime_California 37-33. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 10-22 (Pope 4-7, Gray 2-2, Roquemore 2-5, Kosakowski 1-2, Killingsworth 1-3, Rocak 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2), California 5-18 (Shepherd 4-7, Alajiki 1-2, Anyanwu 0-1, Brown 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Anticevich 0-4). Fouled Out_Nwaokorie. Rebounds_UC San Diego 30 (Rocak 8), California 31 (Kelly 12). Assists_UC San Diego 10 (Pope 3), California 4 (Kelly, Shepherd, Hyder, Alajiki 1). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 20, California 20. A_3,936 (11,877).
