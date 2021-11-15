On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UC San Diego looks to remain perfect

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:31 pm
San Diego Christian vs. UC San Diego (2-0)

RIMAC, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC San Diego Tritons are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. UC San Diego is coming off a 75-55 home win against George Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Toni Rocak has averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds this year for UC San Diego. Francis Nwaokorie has paired with Rocak with 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TONI: Through two games, UC San Diego’s Toni Rocak has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 68.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

