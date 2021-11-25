UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-6)

Doolittle 3-6 2-2 9, Sampson 3-6 2-2 9, Stredic 1-2 0-1 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-13 0-0 8, Milton 6-13 2-4 17, Stokes 3-5 2-2 9, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Doyne 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-53 10-15 58.

UC SANTA BARBARA (3-1)

Norris 5-10 0-0 13, Sow 9-12 2-2 20, Pierre-Louis 4-8 0-2 8, Sanni 4-9 3-4 12, Wishart 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-3 2-2 7, Nagle 0-2 1-2 1, Idehen 4-6 5-6 13, Toure 2-3 0-0 5, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Kukic 0-0 0-1 0, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 13-19 86.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8-30 (Milton 3-7, Williams 2-9, Sampson 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Doolittle 1-3, Vargas 0-1, Harris 0-6), UC Santa Barbara 7-15 (Norris 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Toure 1-1, Sanni 1-3, Nagle 0-1, Wishart 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 20 (Milton 5), UC Santa Barbara 39 (Sow 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 (Williams 5), UC Santa Barbara 23 (Mitchell 10). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 18, UC Santa Barbara 18. A_702 (5,600).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.