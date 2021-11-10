Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCLA’s Riley out vs. No. 4 Villanova after injuring knee

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 8:21 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Cody Riley has a left medial collateral ligament sprain and won’t play Friday when the second-ranked Bruins host No. 4 Villanova.

Riley will be re-evaluated next week, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The senior forward injured his knee in a collision eight minutes into a season-opening win over Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. He limped to the locker room and was still limping when he returned to the bench in the second half.

Riley averaged 10 points last season. He is one of five returning starters for the Bruins, who are coming off a run to the Final Four in April.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest