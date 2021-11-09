UMass 77, UMBC 60

UMBC (0-0)
Spasojevic 5-11 0-0 10, Boonyasith 2-6 0-0 5, Kennedy 4-9 4-4 13, Owens 4-10 0-0 10, Rogers 2-11 4-4 9, Obeng-Mensah 3-9 3-4 9, Salnave 0-4 0-0 0, Byrd 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 13-14 60.
UMASS (0-0)
Buttrick 6-12 1-2 16, Fernandes 6-14 0-0 12, R.Kelly 3-10 2-2 8, McCrory 0-0 0-0 0, Weeks 5-14 5-10 16, Dominguez 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 4-4 1-2 9, Garcia 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 31-65 11-18 77.
Halftime_UMBC 36-32. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 5-28 (Owens 2-4, Kennedy 1-4, Boonyasith 1-5, Rogers 1-8, Byrd 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-2, Salnave 0-3), UMass 4-17 (Buttrick 3-8, Weeks 1-4, Dominguez 0-1, R.Kelly 0-1, Walker 0-1, Fernandes 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 42 (Spasojevic, Boonyasith 9), UMass 32 (Buttrick, Weeks 7). Assists_UMBC 8 (Salnave 2), UMass 14 (R.Kelly 6). Total Fouls_UMBC 16, UMass 18. A_2,903 (9,493).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments