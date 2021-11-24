UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

MASS.-LOWELL (4-1)

Al.Blunt 6-15 2-2 18, Brooks 4-6 0-0 8, Faison 3-9 2-3 9, E.Hammond 3-6 2-2 10, Thomas 6-12 0-0 14, Hikim 3-6 2-3 8, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Mincey 1-1 0-0 3, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, G.Hammond 5-8 1-2 11. Totals 31-68 9-12 81.

UMASS (4-3)

Buttrick 4-10 3-4 11, Dominguez 3-3 3-3 9, C.Kelly 4-8 1-2 12, R.Kelly 4-10 2-4 11, Weeks 3-6 4-5 12, Garcia 4-5 9-11 18, Steadman 4-7 2-2 10, Walker 4-4 1-1 9, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 25-32 92.

Halftime_UMass 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 10-26 (Al.Blunt 4-8, E.Hammond 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Mincey 1-1, Faison 1-4, Hall 0-1), UMass 7-16 (C.Kelly 3-6, Weeks 2-4, Garcia 1-1, R.Kelly 1-3, Buttrick 0-1, Steadman 0-1). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 20 (Faison 6), UMass 36 (Dominguez, Weeks 6). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 17 (Hikim 9), UMass 20 (R.Kelly 5). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 26, UMass 17.

