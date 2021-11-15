UMBC 85, Penn State York 47

PENN STATE YORK (0-1)
Brown 2-14 1-2 5, Coleman 5-19 2-3 15, DaBella 5-10 0-0 11, D.Davis 4-8 0-0 8, Hostetter 0-4 2-2 2, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Clemons 1-4 0-0 3, Chase 0-0 0-0 0, A.Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, J.Morici 0-0 0-0 0, Saxton 0-2 0-0 0, Sow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 5-7 44.
UMBC (1-1)
Spasojevic 4-11 0-0 8, Boonyasith 1-6 0-0 3, Kennedy 7-10 3-4 17, Owens 2-9 1-2 5, Rogers 6-9 0-0 16, Salnave 4-10 3-3 12, H.Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Obeng-Mensah 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Wojcik 4-6 1-1 9, Picarelli 1-2 0-0 3, B.Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Sumpter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-75 12-14 85.
Halftime_UMBC 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Penn State York 5-25 (Coleman 3-12, Clemons 1-1, DaBella 1-4, D.Davis 0-1, Hostetter 0-1, Saxton 0-2, Brown 0-4), UMBC 7-29 (Rogers 4-6, Picarelli 1-2, Boonyasith 1-6, Salnave 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Obeng-Mensah 0-2, Owens 0-3). Rebounds_Penn State York 29 (Brown 11), UMBC 48 (Boonyasith 10). Assists_Penn State York 4 (Hostetter 2), UMBC 14 (Boonyasith, Salnave 4). Total Fouls_Penn State York 14, UMBC 6. A_1,411 (5,000).
