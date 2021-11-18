UMBC goes up against WCU

Maryland-Baltimore County (1-1) vs. Western Carolina (1-2)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes up against Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won easily 85-47 at home against Penn State-York on Monday. Western Carolina lost 95-79 on the road against East Carolina on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson, Joe Petrakis and Cam Bacote have combined to score 43 percent of all Catamounts points this season.FEATHERY NICK: Through three games, Western Carolina’s Robinson has connected on 54.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 13.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

