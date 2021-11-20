UMBC plays Longwood

Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1) vs. Longwood (3-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of big victories on Friday. Longwood earned an 82-42 home win over American, while Maryland-Baltimore County got a 91-75 win over Western Carolina.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Retrievers are led by seniors Keondre Kennedy and Darnell Rogers. Kennedy is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds while Rogers is putting up 16 points per game. The Lancers have been led by Isaiah Wilkins and Leslie Nkereuwem, who are averaging 13 and 13.5 points, respectively.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Through four games, Longwood’s Wilkins has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Longwood has scored 85 points per game and allowed 45 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Longwood offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 264th among Division I teams).

