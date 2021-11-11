UMES goes for first win vs Bryn Athyn

Bryn Athyn vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks will be taking on the Lions of Division III Bryn Athyn. Maryland Eastern Shore lost 72-49 at Temple in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Da’Shawn Phillip has averaged 10 points and four assists to lead the charge for the Hawks. Kohen Thompson has complemented Phillip and is averaging 8.5 points and five rebounds per game.DA’SHAWN FROM DISTANCE: Through two games, Maryland Eastern Shore’s Da’Shawn Phillip has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 50 percent of his free throws this season.

