UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

UMKC (3-2)

Allick 3-4 0-0 6, Gilyard 13-17 0-0 30, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Kopp 1-2 0-0 2, Nesbitt 3-7 2-2 8, Allen 1-5 3-7 5, Chapman 1-3 1-2 3, Boser 3-9 0-0 7, Martin 3-4 0-0 7, Barnes 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-54 8-13 74.

IDAHO ST. (1-4)

Carr 1-8 1-2 3, Parker 2-3 5-6 11, Cool 5-10 1-1 11, Ford 1-5 0-0 3, Smellie 1-6 0-0 3, Porter 8-8 4-8 20, Sorensen 0-3 0-0 0, Burgin 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-1 2-2 4, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 13-19 58.

Halftime_UMKC 33-26. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 6-15 (Gilyard 4-6, Martin 1-1, Boser 1-3, Allick 0-1, Chapman 0-1, Kopp 0-1, Allen 0-2), Idaho St. 5-17 (Parker 2-2, Taylor 1-1, Smellie 1-2, Ford 1-3, Sorensen 0-1, Burgin 0-2, Carr 0-3, Cool 0-3). Fouled Out_Boser. Rebounds_UMKC 26 (Nesbitt, Boser 5), Idaho St. 22 (Carr 6). Assists_UMKC 5 (Gilyard 2), Idaho St. 9 (Cool, Sorensen 2). Total Fouls_UMKC 25, Idaho St. 14. A_1,176 (8,000).

