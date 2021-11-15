UMKC 80, Missouri 66

UMKC (0-2)
Allick 0-3 0-0 0, Gilyard 10-15 2-3 28, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Kopp 4-7 1-2 12, Nesbitt 7-17 6-10 20, Allen 2-4 3-4 7, Martin 2-2 1-1 6, Boser 1-2 0-0 3, Chapman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 13-20 80.
MISSOURI (1-0)
Ko.Brown 8-11 3-5 20, Coleman 3-6 0-2 6, Davis 1-6 3-4 5, Gordon 3-5 0-0 7, Pickett 3-9 3-5 9, DeGray 4-9 4-6 14, Brookshire 2-5 0-0 4, Wilmore 0-0 1-2 1, Durugordon 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-24 66.
Halftime_UMKC 32-23. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 11-23 (Gilyard 6-8, Kopp 3-5, Martin 1-1, Boser 1-2, Allen 0-1, Allick 0-1, Chapman 0-2, Nesbitt 0-3), Missouri 4-14 (DeGray 2-3, Ko.Brown 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Davis 0-2, Brookshire 0-3). Fouled Out_Allick, Pickett. Rebounds_UMKC 31 (Kopp 7), Missouri 28 (Davis 7). Assists_UMKC 12 (Nesbitt 4), Missouri 10 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_UMKC 24, Missouri 21.
