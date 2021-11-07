On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Unbeaten Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat against Scotland

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 9:04 am
1 min read
      

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland on Sunday with the aim of going unbeaten in the T20 World Cup group stage.

Pakistan is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and looks to finish on top of Group 2 with a full complement of 10 points from five matches. New Zealand, which earlier qualified for the semifinals, finished the group stage with eight points.

Captain Babar Azam said his team wasn’t complacent and that was the reason he didn’t make any changes to the playing XI that has won four consecutive games.

Scotland, which did exceedingly well in the qualifiers, slipped badly in the Super 12s, losing all four of their games. They made two changes from the team that was routed by eight wickets in the last match when India chased down 89-2 in a mere 6.3 overs.

Batsman Calum MacLeod was replaced by Dylan Budge while Alasdair Evans made way for Hamza Tahir.

___

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Brad Wheal

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

