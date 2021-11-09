UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53

NC A&T (0-0)

Watson 6-14 4-7 17, Whatley 2-15 2-2 7, Beatty 2-5 2-2 6, Horton 1-5 0-0 2, Ka.Langley 1-6 2-6 4, Maye 7-13 3-5 17, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Morrice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 13-22 53.

UNC-GREENSBORO (0-0)

Abdulsalam 3-4 2-6 8, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Buckingham 9-15 5-5 28, Hunter 1-10 0-0 3, Treacy 1-5 2-2 4, Ko.Langley 0-6 0-2 0, White 3-8 0-2 6, Leyte 2-2 0-0 4, Tharrington 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 9-17 57.

Halftime_NC A&T 31-28. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 2-20 (Watson 1-6, Whatley 1-7, Ka.Langley 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Beatty 0-2, Horton 0-3), UNC-Greensboro 6-20 (Buckingham 5-10, Hunter 1-6, Tharrington 0-1, Treacy 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-2). Rebounds_NC A&T 29 (Watson, Whatley 8), UNC-Greensboro 46 (Abdulsalam 11). Assists_NC A&T 4 (Ka.Langley 3), UNC-Greensboro 13 (Treacy 3). Total Fouls_NC A&T 20, UNC-Greensboro 17. A_6,288 (23,500).

