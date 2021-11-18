UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58

GREEN BAY (0-3)
Ansong 5-8 0-0 11, Meyer 1-5 1-2 3, Ivory 6-12 4-4 19, Kellogg 3-7 0-0 6, Stieber 2-5 2-2 8, McGee 2-7 1-2 6, Claflin 1-2 0-0 3, Listau 0-1 2-2 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0, Majok 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, B.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 10-12 58.
UNC-GREENSBORO (4-0)
Abdulsalam 3-4 4-4 10, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Buckingham 0-5 0-0 0, Hunter 4-13 0-2 10, Treacy 1-1 2-2 4, Ko.Langley 6-8 2-2 16, White 2-8 4-4 8, Leyte 3-6 3-4 9, Tharrington 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Raynor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 15-18 60.
Halftime_Green Bay 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 8-29 (Ivory 3-7, Stieber 2-4, Claflin 1-2, Ansong 1-3, McGee 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Kellogg 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Listau 0-1, Meyer 0-3, Tucker 0-3), UNC-Greensboro 5-20 (Ko.Langley 2-4, Hunter 2-9, Tharrington 1-2, Jones 0-1, Buckingham 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Green Bay 20 (Ivory 6), UNC-Greensboro 33 (Buckingham 10). Assists_Green Bay 10 (Stieber 5), UNC-Greensboro 10 (Treacy 3). Total Fouls_Green Bay 18, UNC-Greensboro 15. A_143 (500).
