UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53

COASTAL CAROLINA (1-1)
Mostafa 4-11 3-7 11, Cole 4-15 2-2 12, Dibba 1-5 3-4 5, Green 2-3 1-1 6, Williams 4-11 2-2 10, Likayi 2-4 0-5 4, Uduje 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-3 1-2 1, D.Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Hippolyte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 12-23 53.
UNC-WILMINGTON (2-2)
White 3-6 4-6 10, Baker 4-6 1-2 9, Oglesby 1-4 0-0 3, Okauru 2-7 3-4 8, Phillips 5-9 1-2 11, Sims 4-10 2-3 13, Fornes 1-5 0-0 3, Kelly 0-5 0-0 0, J.Harvey 2-4 2-3 7, J.Thomas 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-58 14-22 65.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 3-15 (Cole 2-6, Green 1-1, Uduje 0-1, Likayi 0-2, Williams 0-2, Williamson 0-3), UNC-Wilmington 7-27 (Sims 3-7, J.Harvey 1-3, Fornes 1-4, Oglesby 1-4, Okauru 1-4, Phillips 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, White 0-3). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 41 (Mostafa 11), UNC-Wilmington 37 (Sims 8). Assists_Coastal Carolina 8 (Williams 4), UNC-Wilmington 12 (Okauru 3). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 18, UNC-Wilmington 19. A_4,101 (6,100).
