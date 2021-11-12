UNC-Wilmington 77, Guilford 68

GUILFORD (0-1)
Burch 6-9 2-2 14, Ward 10-22 0-0 23, Dearman 3-7 2-2 9, Gore 4-13 1-2 10, Logan 1-6 0-0 3, Farrish 0-1 2-2 2, Proctor 1-2 0-0 3, Townsend 0-1 1-2 1, Dezern 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 8-10 68.
UNC-WILMINGTON (1-1)
Baker 4-7 0-1 8, Fornes 4-12 0-1 11, Okauru 3-6 2-2 9, Phillips 5-10 4-5 15, Sims 3-7 4-5 13, Kelly 4-4 0-0 8, Harvey 1-4 0-0 3, White 1-6 0-0 2, Oglesby 1-4 2-3 5, Thomas 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 27-63 13-18 77.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Guilford 8-16 (Ward 3-7, Dezern 1-1, Dearman 1-2, Gore 1-2, Logan 1-2, Proctor 1-2), UNC-Wilmington 10-28 (Sims 3-4, Fornes 3-8, Phillips 1-1, Harvey 1-3, Okauru 1-3, Oglesby 1-4, Baker 0-2, White 0-3). Rebounds_Guilford 34 (Burch 12), UNC-Wilmington 34 (Sims 8). Assists_Guilford 14 (Gore 8), UNC-Wilmington 17 (Phillips 5). Total Fouls_Guilford 18, UNC-Wilmington 12. A_3,229 (6,100).
