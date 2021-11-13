On Air: Of Consuming Interest
UNLV 55, California 52

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:52 pm
CALIFORNIA (0-2)

Anticevich 5-12 0-0 11, Kelly 4-6 0-0 8, Kuany 2-3 0-0 5, J.Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Shepherd 3-17 2-2 9, Celestine 1-3 2-2 4, Hyder 1-2 2-2 4, Thiemann 2-4 0-0 4, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0, Alajiki 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 6-6 52.

UNLV (2-0)

Hamm 3-4 1-1 7, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Hamilton 5-14 0-1 12, McCabe 2-4 2-2 7, Nuga 4-10 0-1 10, Williams 3-11 0-0 8, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Gilbert 2-3 0-0 5, Webster 0-4 0-0 0, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-5 55.

Halftime_UNLV 30-29. 3-Point Goals_California 4-14 (J.Brown 1-1, Kuany 1-1, Anticevich 1-3, Shepherd 1-6, Celestine 0-1, Foreman 0-2), UNLV 10-29 (Williams 2-5, Hamilton 2-6, Nuga 2-6, Coleman 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Baker 1-4, Hamm 0-1, Webster 0-2). Rebounds_California 35 (Anticevich 10), UNLV 30 (Hamm 7). Assists_California 9 (Kelly 3), UNLV 14 (McCabe, Gilbert 3). Total Fouls_California 13, UNLV 13. A_4,937 (18,776).

Sports News

