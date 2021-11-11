UNLV 64, Gardner-Webb 58

GARDNER-WEBB (0-0)
Reid 3-3 0-0 6, Sears 1-6 2-2 4, Terry 6-17 1-4 13, Z.Williams 2-7 2-2 6, D.Williams 7-12 2-2 18, Badmus 3-8 2-4 8, Selden 0-2 0-0 0, Soumaoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-14 58.
UNLV (1-0)
Hamm 7-11 3-5 18, Baker 0-5 6-6 6, Hamilton 8-25 5-8 22, Nuga 0-3 4-4 4, Do.Williams 3-7 4-4 10, Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2, Webster 0-4 0-0 0, Muoka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 22-27 64.
Halftime_UNLV 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 3-18 (D.Williams 2-6, Z.Williams 0-1, Sears 0-2, Selden 0-2, Terry 0-6), UNLV 2-26 (Hamm 1-3, Hamilton 1-9, Coleman 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Nuga 0-2, Webster 0-3, Do.Williams 0-3, Baker 0-4). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Z.Williams, D.Williams 8), UNLV 39 (Hamm 16). Assists_Gardner-Webb 7 (Selden 2), UNLV 5 (Baker 2). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 17, UNLV 11.
