UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62

N. DAKOTA ST. (2-1)
Kreuser 7-18 0-0 17, Nelson 1-8 4-5 6, Cook 2-5 3-5 8, Eady 2-5 0-0 6, McKinney 1-5 6-9 9, Harden-Hayes 4-7 2-2 12, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Skunberg 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 19-53 15-21 62.
UNLV (3-0)
Hamm 1-6 1-2 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 8-17 1-1 17, McCabe 5-9 1-3 13, Nuga 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 5-11 3-3 15, Gilbert 1-5 0-0 2, Coleman 0-1 1-3 1, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Webster 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 26-63 8-13 64.
Halftime_UNLV 32-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 9-28 (Kreuser 3-11, Harden-Hayes 2-3, Eady 2-4, McKinney 1-3, Cook 1-4, Nelson 0-3), UNLV 4-19 (Williams 2-3, McCabe 2-5, Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Hamm 0-1, Hamilton 0-3, Nuga 0-4). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 34 (Kreuser 10), UNLV 41 (Hamm 17). Assists_N. Dakota St. 14 (McKinney 4), UNLV 17 (Coleman 4). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 17, UNLV 19. A_4,381 (18,776).
