UNLV faces tough test vs No. 2 UCLA

No. 2 UCLA (5-1) vs. UNLV (4-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA presents a tough challenge for UNLV. UNLV has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. UCLA fell 83-63 to Gonzaga on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 15.8 points to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Rebels. Complementing Hamilton is Royce Hamm Jr., who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaquez has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has an assist on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) over its past three outings while UCLA has assists on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UNLV defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. UCLA has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent through six games (ranking the Bruins 267th).

