UNLV, Michigan meet in Roman Main Event

Michigan (2-1) vs. UNLV (3-0)

Roman Main Event , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and UNLV are set to clash in the Roman Main Event. UNLV knocked off North Dakota State by two points on Monday, while Michigan came up short in a 67-65 game to Seton Hall on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNLV has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr., Michael Nuga and Marvin Coleman have combined to account for 58 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels scoring this season.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 16.7 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Michigan’s Houstan has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has scored 61 points per game and allowed 57.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: UNLV has held opposing teams to only 37.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.