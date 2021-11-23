On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNLV squares off against Whittier

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Whittier vs. UNLV (3-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will be taking on the Poets of Division III Whittier. UNLV lost 74-73 to Wichita State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UNLV has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr., Jordan McCabe and Michael Nuga have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels scoring this season.BRYCE BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has connected on 22.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Runnin’ Rebels scored 68.8 points per contest in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components