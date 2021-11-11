UNO goes for first win vs Spring Hill

Spring Hill vs. New Orleans (0-1)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. New Orleans lost 82-61 to Mississippi in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Privateers scored 63.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

