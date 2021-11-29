FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks try to recover from Friday plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is steadying itself after last week’s slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.6% higher in afternoon trading to recover a little more than half its drop from Friday. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday’s knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments. But while the market was steadying itself, it wasn’t returning to the full-on rally it had been on before the discovery of the variant now known as omicron.

CYBER MONDAY-HOLIDAY TRENDS

Cyber Monday sales should be robust but business cooling

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Monday, making it once again the biggest online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Still, spending on what is known as Cyber Monday could drop from last year’s $10.8 billion total as Americans spread out their shopping in response to early discounting that retailers started in October, according to Adobe. Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day online shopping fell short of Adobe’s prediction for growth. Adobe says it’s the first time it has seen decreased spending on the big shopping days, which have seen healthy growth rates since Adobe first began reporting on e-commerce in 2012.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BIDEN

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated, including booster shots, as he seeks to quell concerns over the newly identified coronavirus variant named omicron. But he said Monday he won’t be seeking any severe business or other widespread lockdown. The new variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” the president said in televised remarks from the White House. He was accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci said Monday that there are as yet no cases of the variant identified in the U.S. but that it is “inevitable” that it will make its way into the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW VARIANT-INEQUALITY

Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity ‘home to roost’

LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines. The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by rich countries has created virtual vaccine deserts. That threatens to prolong the pandemic for everyone. That’s because the more the disease spreads among unvaccinated populations, the more possibilities it has to mutate and potentially become more dangerous. Perhaps nowhere is the inequality more evident than in Africa, where under 7% of the population is vaccinated. South African scientists identified the new omicron variant. Researchers are now rushing to learn more about it.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA

Sputnik V maker: Vaccine could be adapted to fight omicron

MOSCOW (AP) — The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine says it will work on adapting it to the new omicron COVID-19 variant. The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund that has bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot Sputnik Light version said in a statement Monday that the existing vaccine should be efficient against the new variant. They said if the modification is needed, a new version of Sputnik V could be ready for mass production in 45 days. The statement said that several hundred million Sputnik omicron boosters could be provided to international markets by Feb 20, 2022, with over 3 billion doses available in 2022. The statement made no mention of previous production delays in getting Sputnik V vaccines to international customers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY-WORKER BONUS

Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

BERLIN (AP) — About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of about $1,470 next year. The agreement announced by two unions Monday also will see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros for trainees and interns. The deal between the unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes particularly in the health care sector. The agreement is valid for two years. It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse, where a similar agreement was reached last month.

TWITTER-DORSEY

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of the social media platform. He has been succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal. Dorsey will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022. Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has been CTO since 2017. Dorsey has faced criticism from investors about his management, particularly his decision to concurrently serve as CEO of another company he founded, the payment firm Square. In a letter posted to Twitter Monday, Dorsey said he was “really sad…yet really happy” about leaving the company and that it was his decision.

STELLANTIS-ELECTRIFICATION

Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

MILAN (AP) — Carmaker Stellantis says it has secured a five-year supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe to support its plans to convert to 98% electrified vehicles by 2025. Stellantis, the company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, signed a binding agreement with Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. in Germany, which uses geothermal energy to produce the battery-quality lithium hydroxide from brine without using fossil fuels. Vulcan will supply between 81,000 metric tons and 99,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide over the five-year term of the agreement. All top automakers are working on electric vehicles as fears grow about climate change.

NISSAN-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is investing 2 trillion yen, or nearly $18 billion, over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker’s chief executive says 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030. He is aiming for a 50% “electrification” of the company’s models, under what he called the “Nissan Ambition 2030” long-term plan. He says the effort is focused mainly on electric vehicles to cut emissions and meet various customers’ needs, but Nissan also will reduce carbon emissions at its factories.

NHL-PENGUINS SALE

Red Sox owners reach agreement to buy Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fenway Sports Group has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins that would give the conglomerate controlling interest in one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. The Penguins announced the two sides have come to terms on a deal, which will need to be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors. A decision is expected by the end of the year. As part of the agreement, Penguins Hall of Famer and co-owner Mario Lemieux will retain a small stake in the franchise and continue to run hockey operations.

