USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (64)
|8-0
|1600
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1460
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1453
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1423
|4
|5. Ohio State
|7-1
|1336
|5
|6. Michigan State
|8-0
|1325
|7
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1198
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1095
|11
|9. Wake Forest
|8-0
|1051
|13
|10. Michigan
|7-1
|1050
|6
|11. Oklahoma State
|7-1
|922
|15
|12. Texas A&M
|6-2
|910
|14
|13. Baylor
|7-1
|815
|18
|14. Auburn
|6-2
|802
|21
|15. Mississippi
|6-2
|680
|9
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|512
|10
|17. Kentucky
|6-2
|497
|12
|18. Texas-San Antonio
|8-0
|401
|22
|19. Houston
|7-1
|349
|NR
|20. Brigham Young
|7-2
|310
|NR
|21. Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|301
|24
|22. North Carolina State
|6-2
|265
|25
|23. Penn State
|5-3
|215
|17
|24. SMU
|7-1
|192
|16
|25. Pittsburgh
|6-2
|162
|19
Dropped out: No. 20 San Diego State (7-1); No. 23 Iowa State (5-3).
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 156; Fresno State (7-2) 73; San Diego State (7-1) 65; Arkansas (5-3) 65; Minnesota (6-2) 29; Wisconsin (5-3) 26; Mississippi State (5-3) 20; Appalachian State (6-2) 10; Utah (5-3) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Clemson (5-3) 4; Iowa State (5-3) 4; Liberty (7-2) 4; Arizona State (5-3) 1.
