USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 12:56 pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 8-0 1600 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1460 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1453 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4
5. Ohio State 7-1 1336 5
6. Michigan State 8-0 1325 7
7. Oregon 7-1 1198 8
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1095 11
9. Wake Forest 8-0 1051 13
10. Michigan 7-1 1050 6
11. Oklahoma State 7-1 922 15
12. Texas A&M 6-2 910 14
13. Baylor 7-1 815 18
14. Auburn 6-2 802 21
15. Mississippi 6-2 680 9
16. Iowa 6-2 512 10
17. Kentucky 6-2 497 12
18. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 22
19. Houston 7-1 349 NR
20. Brigham Young 7-2 310 NR
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 24
22. North Carolina State 6-2 265 25
23. Penn State 5-3 215 17
24. SMU 7-1 192 16
25. Pittsburgh 6-2 162 19

Dropped out: No. 20 San Diego State (7-1); No. 23 Iowa State (5-3).

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 156; Fresno State (7-2) 73; San Diego State (7-1) 65; Arkansas (5-3) 65; Minnesota (6-2) 29; Wisconsin (5-3) 26; Mississippi State (5-3) 20; Appalachian State (6-2) 10; Utah (5-3) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Clemson (5-3) 4; Iowa State (5-3) 4; Liberty (7-2) 4; Arizona State (5-3) 1.

