USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/28/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1 2. Alabama 11-1 1440 2 3. Michigan 11-1 1408 6 4. Cincinnati 12-0 1399 4 5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1285 7 6. Notre Dame 11-1 1250 5 7. Ohio State 10-2 1133 3 8. Mississippi 10-2 1097 8 9. Baylor 10-2 1046 10 10. Oregon 10-2 932 11 11. Oklahoma 10-2 851 9 12. Iowa 10-2 845 12 13. Michigan State 10-2 840 13 14. Brigham Young 10-2 741 15 15. Pittsburgh 10-2 640 17 16. Houston 11-1 607 16 17. Utah 9-3 596 19 18. Wake Forest 10-2 531 21 19. San Diego State 11-1 396 22 20. North Carolina State 9-3 334 24 21. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 268 23 22. Kentucky 9-3 226 25 23. Texas A&M 8-4 202 14 24. Clemson 9-3 170 NR 25. Arkansas 8-4 128 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin (8-4); No. 20 Texas-San Antonio (11-1).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 100; Texas-San Antonio (11-1) 36; Appalachian State (10-2) 30; Air Force (9-3) 16; Minnesota (8-4) 13; Purdue (8-4) 11; Utah State (9-3) 8; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 8; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Fresno State (9-3) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2.

