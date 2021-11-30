On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 2:48 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (32) 8-0 800 1
2. Connecticut 3-1 749 2
3. North Carolina State 6-1 746 4
4. Stanford 5-2 661 5
5. Louisville 5-1 616 7
6. Indiana 5-1 615 6
7. Baylor 6-1 584 8
8. Maryland 6-2 561 3
9. Michigan 7-0 541 9
10. Tennessee 6-0 523 10
11. Arizona 7-0 507 12
12. Iowa 4-0 455 11
13. Iowa State 7-0 393 14
14. Texas 4-1 342 16
15. Texas A&M 7-0 309 18
16. Oregon 3-2 308 13
17. South Florida 5-2 300 20
18. Kentucky 4-1 258 17
19. Georgia 6-0 244 21
20. Ohio State 5-0 179 24
21. Oregon State 3-2 97 19
22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 94 NR
23. Brigham Young 7-0 89 NR
24. UCLA 4-2 80 15
25. Notre Dame 6-1 59 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Florida State (4-2); No. 23 West Virginia (4-1); No. 25 Georgia Tech (5-1).

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (5-1) 52; Gonzaga (6-1) 51; West Virginia (4-1) 42; North Carolina (6-0) 33; Florida State (4-2) 23; Virginia Tech (6-1) 20; Arkansas (6-1) 16; Colorado (7-0) 15; Central Florida (5-1) 9; Missouri State (4-2) 6; Oklahoma (5-1) 6; Wake Forest (7-0) 6; Washington State (4-1) 5; Mississippi (6-1) 4; Coastal Carolina (6-0) 1; Tulane (6-1) 1.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission