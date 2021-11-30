USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (32) 8-0 800 1 2. Connecticut 3-1 749 2 3. North Carolina State 6-1 746 4 4. Stanford 5-2 661 5 5. Louisville 5-1 616 7 6. Indiana 5-1 615 6 7. Baylor 6-1 584 8 8. Maryland 6-2 561 3 9. Michigan 7-0 541 9 10. Tennessee 6-0 523 10 11. Arizona 7-0 507 12 12. Iowa 4-0 455 11 13. Iowa State 7-0 393 14 14. Texas 4-1 342 16 15. Texas A&M 7-0 309 18 16. Oregon 3-2 308 13 17. South Florida 5-2 300 20 18. Kentucky 4-1 258 17 19. Georgia 6-0 244 21 20. Ohio State 5-0 179 24 21. Oregon State 3-2 97 19 22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 94 NR 23. Brigham Young 7-0 89 NR 24. UCLA 4-2 80 15 25. Notre Dame 6-1 59 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Florida State (4-2); No. 23 West Virginia (4-1); No. 25 Georgia Tech (5-1).

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (5-1) 52; Gonzaga (6-1) 51; West Virginia (4-1) 42; North Carolina (6-0) 33; Florida State (4-2) 23; Virginia Tech (6-1) 20; Arkansas (6-1) 16; Colorado (7-0) 15; Central Florida (5-1) 9; Missouri State (4-2) 6; Oklahoma (5-1) 6; Wake Forest (7-0) 6; Washington State (4-1) 5; Mississippi (6-1) 4; Coastal Carolina (6-0) 1; Tulane (6-1) 1.

