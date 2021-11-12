On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
USC takes on Temple

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
Southern California (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Temple both look to put winning streaks together . Southern California blew out Cal State Northridge by 40 on Tuesday. Temple is coming off a 72-49 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Southern California went 8-2 against programs outside its conference, while Temple went 1-0 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

