Utah 105, Lipscomb 56

LIPSCOMB (0-2)
Collier 0-7 3-6 3, Holcomb 5-13 1-2 12, Pearson 2-8 0-0 6, Peete 4-7 1-1 10, Vinson 3-7 0-0 7, Cook 6-12 0-1 12, Hammack 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Saleh 0-0 0-0 0, Weakley 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 5-10 56
UTAH (1-0)
Johnson 3-4 2-2 9, Young 1-8 2-2 4, Gylten 3-5 1-1 8, Maxwell 8-14 3-3 24, McQueen 4-7 0-0 11, Torres 4-6 0-0 10, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Palmer 4-7 1-2 11, Kneepkens 4-9 0-1 10, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Vieira 4-9 5-6 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-73 14-17 105
|Lipscomb
|17
|2
|14
|23
|—
|56
|Utah
|20
|31
|29
|25
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 7-21 (Collier 0-2, Holcomb 1-5, Pearson 2-6, Peete 1-2, Vinson 1-3, Weakley 2-3), Utah 19-42 (Johnson 1-1, Young 0-4, Gylten 1-2, Maxwell 5-10, McQueen 3-6, Torres 2-4, Jackson 0-1, Palmer 2-3, Kneepkens 2-5, Vieira 3-6). Assists_Lipscomb 12 (Collier 7), Utah 22 (Gylten 6). Fouled Out_Lipscomb Holcomb, Peete. Rebounds_Lipscomb 23 (Team 5-7), Utah 54 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 18, Utah 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,732.
