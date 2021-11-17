Utah 92, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 50

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (2-1)

West 1-2 0-0 2, Bamberger 2-5 2-5 6, Dalton 2-6 0-0 4, Simonich 0-7 1-2 1, Wedin 3-11 0-0 9, Croco 1-2 0-2 2, Grizelj 2-5 1-2 5, Kirisome 1-3 0-0 2, Rapp 0-1 1-2 1, Garrison 5-7 0-1 10, Hadley 0-1 0-0 0, Hanafin 0-0 0-0 0, Mastora 3-11 2-6 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 7-20 50

UTAH (3-0)

Johnson 9-13 3-4 22, Young 5-7 1-2 12, Gylten 4-5 0-0 9, Maxwell 3-8 2-2 11, McQueen 1-4 0-0 2, McFarland 1-3 0-0 2, Torres 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 3-5 2-2 8, Palmer 2-4 0-0 6, Kneepkens 2-2 3-3 7, Rees 1-2 0-0 2, Vieira 2-8 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-68 11-13 92

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6 9 21 14 — 50 Utah 18 31 16 27 — 92

3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3-21 (Dalton 0-2, Simonich 0-2, Wedin 3-9, Grizelj 0-1, Kirisome 0-2, Rapp 0-1, Mastora 0-4), Utah 9-28 (Johnson 1-3, Young 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Maxwell 3-5, McQueen 0-3, Torres 1-4, Martin 0-1, Palmer 2-4, Rees 0-1, Vieira 0-3). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Dalton 2), Utah 25 (Vieira 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 34 (Team 5-6), Utah 45 (Vieira 4-6). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14, Utah 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,645.

