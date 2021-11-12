Utah goes up against Sac State

Sacramento State (1-0) vs. Utah (1-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Utah both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Utah limited its four non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.3 points per game last year. The Runnin’ Utes offense put up 73.3 points per contest en route to a 3-1 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Sacramento State went 1-2 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

