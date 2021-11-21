Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

UTAH ST. (3-1)
Bean 8-11 6-7 24, Horvath 3-8 6-6 13, Eytle-Rock 3-6 4-4 10, Jones 3-13 0-0 6, Miller 5-11 2-2 16, Ashworth 1-3 2-2 4, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Hamoda 0-2 0-0 0, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 20-21 73.
OKLAHOMA (4-1)
T.Groves 6-14 3-3 16, Hill 4-8 2-2 10, Gibson 5-10 2-2 16, Goldwire 4-9 0-1 9, Harkless 4-10 0-0 10, Noland 2-6 0-0 5, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Chargois 2-4 0-0 4, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-8 70.
Halftime_Utah St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 7-26 (Miller 4-10, Bean 2-2, Horvath 1-4, Hamoda 0-1, Ashworth 0-2, Eytle-Rock 0-2, Jones 0-5), Oklahoma 9-33 (Gibson 4-7, Harkless 2-7, Goldwire 1-4, Noland 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Chargois 0-1, Mason 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Hill 0-2). Rebounds_Utah St. 35 (Bean 19), Oklahoma 29 (Hill 10). Assists_Utah St. 16 (Jones 5), Oklahoma 16 (T.Groves, Gibson, Goldwire, Harkless 3). Total Fouls_Utah St. 14, Oklahoma 20.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments