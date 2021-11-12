Utah St. 85, Richmond 74

UTAH ST. (1-1)
Bean 11-16 5-7 30, Horvath 6-11 2-2 18, Eytle-Rock 1-2 3-4 6, Jones 4-7 2-2 10, Miller 2-7 0-0 4, Ashworth 1-4 2-2 4, Dorius 5-6 1-2 11, Hamoda 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 15-19 85.
RICHMOND (1-1)
Burton 4-11 1-2 13, Cayo 1-4 1-4 3, Golden 10-17 1-2 24, Gilyard 5-14 2-2 16, Sherod 1-8 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 3-6 0-0 6, Grace 2-4 1-2 7, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 6-12 74.
Halftime_Richmond 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 8-20 (Horvath 4-6, Bean 3-4, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Hamoda 0-1, Jones 0-1, Ashworth 0-3, Miller 0-4), Richmond 14-34 (Burton 4-6, Gilyard 4-9, Golden 3-7, Grace 2-3, Sherod 1-5, Koureissi 0-1, Crabtree 0-3). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_Utah St. 37 (Bean 11), Richmond 29 (Golden 8). Assists_Utah St. 17 (Horvath 5), Richmond 18 (Gilyard 8). Total Fouls_Utah St. 10, Richmond 15.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments