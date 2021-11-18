Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT

PENN (2-3)
Lorca-Lloyd 1-1 0-0 2, Charles 3-9 0-0 9, Dingle 10-24 8-10 31, Monroe 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 1-4 4-4 6, Martz 5-7 0-0 12, Moshkovitz 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 3-11 2-2 9, Spinoso 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 28-67 14-16 79.
UTAH ST. (2-1)
Bean 13-19 5-5 33, Horvath 6-13 0-0 14, Eytle-Rock 1-6 1-2 3, Jones 5-13 10-10 21, Miller 4-9 1-2 11, Ashworth 1-4 0-0 3, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Hamoda 0-1 0-0 0, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 17-19 87.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn 9-33 (Charles 3-8, Dingle 3-12, Martz 2-4, Slajchert 1-6, Spinoso 0-1, Williams 0-2), Utah St. 8-19 (Horvath 2-2, Bean 2-3, Miller 2-5, Ashworth 1-3, Jones 1-5, Eytle-Rock 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Penn 35 (Williams 7), Utah St. 36 (Bean 16). Assists_Penn 16 (Williams 7), Utah St. 16 (Bean, Jones 5). Total Fouls_Penn 16, Utah St. 12.
