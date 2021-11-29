Utah St. 93, Carroll College 63

CARROLL COLLEGE (0-1)
Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Pedra 5-8 0-0 11, Sljivancanin 8-15 1-2 18, Temple 3-6 2-2 9, Campbell 3-8 1-1 7, Cook 2-7 0-0 4, Long 4-9 2-3 11, Guzelocak 1-4 0-0 2, Lieberg 0-1 1-2 1, Afework 0-1 0-0 0, Chan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 7-10 63.
UTAH ST. (6-1)
Bean 5-8 3-3 14, Horvath 8-10 2-2 20, Eytle-Rock 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 4-10 0-0 11, Ashworth 1-2 0-1 3, Shulga 1-3 2-2 4, Hamoda 6-9 1-1 15, Bairstow 4-8 0-0 8, Zapala 4-4 2-2 10, Dorius 1-1 1-2 3, Thelissen 1-1 0-0 2, Wagstaff 0-2 0-0 0, Gillis 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 36-63 11-15 93.
Halftime_Utah St. 55-31. 3-Point Goals_Carroll College 4-9 (Long 1-1, Temple 1-1, Sljivancanin 1-2, Pedra 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Lieberg 0-1), Utah St. 10-27 (Miller 3-7, Horvath 2-3, Hamoda 2-5, Bean 1-1, Ashworth 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-3, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Wagstaff 0-2). Fouled Out_Okeke. Rebounds_Carroll College 23 (Sljivancanin 8), Utah St. 40 (Bean 11). Assists_Carroll College 10 (Okeke, Sljivancanin, Long 2), Utah St. 26 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Carroll College 17, Utah St. 16. A_7,524 (10,270).
