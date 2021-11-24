Utah Valley 74, Nicholls 63

NICHOLLS (4-3)
Lyons 2-4 0-0 4, Huffman 5-8 0-0 13, Jones 5-11 0-0 12, Spencer 1-2 0-0 2, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 1-15 0-0 3, Carter 6-13 5-8 17, Little 2-9 3-4 7, Littles 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-2 0-0 3, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 8-12 63.
UTAH VALLEY (5-1)
Fuller 4-7 2-4 10, Aimaq 3-11 4-4 10, Darthard 4-8 3-3 12, Harding 3-7 6-6 13, Nield 3-7 5-5 13, Harmon 2-6 0-0 4, Ceaser 4-6 2-2 10, Battle 0-3 0-0 0, Farrer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 22-24 74.
Halftime_Utah Valley 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-26 (Huffman 3-3, Jones 2-5, White 1-2, Gordon 1-10, Carter 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Little 0-2, Lyons 0-2), Utah Valley 4-14 (Nield 2-5, Harding 1-2, Darthard 1-4, Aimaq 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Harmon 0-1). Rebounds_Nicholls 32 (Little 10), Utah Valley 39 (Aimaq 16). Assists_Nicholls 9 (Lyons 4), Utah Valley 13 (Nield 5). Total Fouls_Nicholls 20, Utah Valley 10. A_1,700 (2,000).
