Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

UTAH VALLEY (4-1)
Fuller 5-6 1-2 11, Aimaq 5-10 4-6 14, Darthard 4-11 0-0 8, Harding 6-10 0-0 14, Nield 2-6 2-2 7, Harmon 3-7 4-4 10, Ceaser 2-4 2-2 6, Farrer 3-5 1-1 7, Battle 0-1 0-2 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, McCord 3-7 0-1 6. Totals 33-68 14-20 83.
IDAHO (1-4)
Christensen 1-4 2-2 4, T.Anderson 3-8 6-7 13, Bertain 2-6 0-0 4, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-8 1-3 1, Kilgore 2-4 1-2 5, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 6, King 2-7 2-3 6, Salih 1-5 2-2 4, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2, Pepple 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 14-19 45.
Halftime_Utah Valley 46-21. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 3-18 (Harding 2-3, Nield 1-4, Ceaser 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McCord 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Darthard 0-5), Idaho 3-24 (Quinnett 2-4, T.Anderson 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, McHugh 0-1, King 0-2, Salih 0-3, Bertain 0-4, Smith 0-4). Rebounds_Utah Valley 54 (Aimaq 16), Idaho 27 (Christensen 6). Assists_Utah Valley 16 (Nield 5), Idaho 8 (Christensen, Hanshaw 2). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 19, Idaho 22. A_317 (2,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments