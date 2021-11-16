Utah Valley 86, Pepperdine 74, OT

UTAH VALLEY (2-1)
Fuller 3-5 1-3 7, Aimaq 14-24 5-8 34, Darthard 2-6 0-2 5, Harding 6-10 2-2 18, Nield 3-7 0-0 8, Harmon 4-9 5-6 14, Ceaser 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, Farrer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 13-21 86.
PEPPERDINE (1-2)
Fisher 2-9 2-2 6, Zidek 5-13 2-2 16, Ohia Obioha 4-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 1-9 0-0 3, Smith 4-11 5-5 14, Mallette 8-10 0-0 21, Munson 2-3 0-0 4, Basham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 11-12 74.
Halftime_Pepperdine 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 9-15 (Harding 4-4, Nield 2-4, Aimaq 1-1, Harmon 1-2, Darthard 1-3, Farrer 0-1), Pepperdine 11-27 (Mallette 5-6, Zidek 4-9, Smith 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Fisher 0-3). Rebounds_Utah Valley 31 (Aimaq 14), Pepperdine 33 (Smith 10). Assists_Utah Valley 14 (Nield 7), Pepperdine 18 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 12, Pepperdine 17. A_435 (3,104).
