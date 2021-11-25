Utah Valley puts streak on line vs Denver

Denver (3-4) vs. Utah Valley (5-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Denver. Denver fell short in a 66-65 game at Air Force in its last outing. Utah Valley is coming off a 74-63 win in San Juan Capistrano over Nicholls State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 20.5 points and 13.7 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 12 points and five rebounds. For the Pioneers, KJ Hunt has averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 11.9 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hunt has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Denver field goals over the last five games. Hunt has accounted for 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Denver’s Payton Moore has attempted four 3-pointers and has connected on 25 percent of them.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolverines have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Utah Valley has 44 assists on 89 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Denver has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 13th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Denver stands at just 21.1 percent (ranked 319th).

