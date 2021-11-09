UTEP 85, Western New Mexico 57

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (0-0)

Pedersen 1-3 0-1 3, Avalos 6-11 0-0 14, Cash 3-6 0-0 8, Doss 2-6 1-4 5, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, D.Arnette 2-3 6-10 10, Hohenstein 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Odia 2-11 1-2 7, Turner 2-5 0-0 5, Banks 0-3 1-2 1, Leonard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 11-21 57.

UTEP (0-0)

Maring 3-5 1-3 8, Verhoeven 1-3 1-2 3, Agnew 2-6 2-3 6, Bieniemy 8-15 2-2 23, Kennedy 3-11 3-4 11, Sibley 3-3 0-0 6, Giffa 2-3 0-1 4, Hollins 1-3 0-0 2, White 3-5 0-0 7, Kalu 2-2 2-4 6, Saterfield 3-6 0-0 9, Onyema 0-0 0-0 0, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, Dekoninck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-19 85.

Halftime_UTEP 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Western New Mexico 8-22 (Avalos 2-2, Cash 2-2, Odia 2-5, Pedersen 1-3, Turner 1-4, Banks 0-1, M.Johnson 0-1, Doss 0-2, Leonard 0-2), UTEP 12-28 (Bieniemy 5-9, Saterfield 3-5, Kennedy 2-6, Maring 1-1, White 1-3, Giffa 0-1, Hollins 0-1, Agnew 0-2). Rebounds_Western New Mexico 34 (Banks 6), UTEP 39 (Kennedy 6). Assists_Western New Mexico 8 (Cash, J.Johnson 2), UTEP 19 (Bieniemy 4). Total Fouls_Western New Mexico 23, UTEP 23. A_6,751 (12,222).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.